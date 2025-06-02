Iowa Hawkeyes Land Eye-Opening Transfer Portal Take
The Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program has entered a new era, as Iowa fired Fran McCaffery after 15 years at the helm and replaced him with former Drake Bulldogs coach Ben McCollum.
McCaffery's departure resulted in the Hawkeyes losing the vast majority of their roster to the transfer portal, so McCollum had his work cut out for him right from the jump.
That didn't come as much off a surprise, as teams typically see a mass exodus once a coach leaves. Still, it didn't make McCollum's job any easier.
However, the 44-year-old has been able to put together an impressive haul himself in the transfer portal, snatching six former Drake players — including Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Bennett Stirtz — as well as some other notable transfers across the country to build a rather solid roster heading into his inaugural campaign as Iowa's head coach.
Tobias Bass of The Athletic really seems to like what the Hawkeyes have done this offseason, and he has listed Iowa among his biggest winners of the transfer portal.
The Hawkeyes have definitely struck out on a couple of significant targets, such as guard Ashton Williamson and Kezza Giffa. However, you can't land 100 percent of your transfer targets, so you can't be too upset about McCollum's losses in that department.
Iowa went just 17-16 last season, going a rough 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. The Hawkeyes have missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two years after making three straight appearances.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Top Transfer Target to Big Ten Opponent
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Lands Major Recognition on Honorable List
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Make Another Move, This Time in the Family
MORE: This Iowa Hawkeye Defender Is Poised for a Breakout Season in 2025
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend, Former Heisman Candidate Lands New Coaching Job