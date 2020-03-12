And Now, Silence: NCAA, Big Ten Decisions End Iowa's Seasons

It had been one of Iowa's noisiest and best winter seasons.

The men's basketball team was headed to the NCAA tournament. Luka Garza was the Big Ten's player of the year.

The women's basketball team was heading to the NCAA Tournament as well after contending for the Big Ten regular-season title, and had the possibility of being a host for the first two rounds. Kathleen Doyle was the conference's player of the year.

Iowa's wrestling team was top-ranked nationally and was coming off Big Ten dual-meet and championships titles. Spencer Lee was the conference's wrestler of the year.

On Thursday, everything was silenced.

The NCAA announced that its men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as its remaining winter championships and all spring championships, were canceled because of concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.

Moments after the NCAA announcement, the Big Ten announced that all conference and nonconference competitions through the rest of the academic year were canceled. A moratorium was also placed on on-campus and off-campus recruiting.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a statement. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

The seasons were over.

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes and staff members is the top priority," Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said. "My heart aches for our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff, as our spring sport seasons are cut short, especially for our seniors. I sympathize with our winter sports teams who were primed to compete at their upcoming NCAA Championship events.

"We will do everything in our power to provide our full support for everyone in Iowa athletics as we move forward through the spring semester.”

“Our coaching staff is disappointed for our guys, their families, and our fans," Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands said in a statement. "I understand the Big Ten Conference and NCAA made decisions based on information available and are acting in what they believe is in the best interest of the student-athletes. We will process this and move forward, as we always do. Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish.”

“While we are tremendously disappointed, our prayers are with all those suffering from the coronavirus and for all those making decisions in how to best treat and contain the pandemic," Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said. "Our players have worked so hard all season long to achieve success and earn the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.

"It is a shocking and unprecedented way to end a season. I feel especially sad for our seniors that will not get the opportunity to wear the Iowa uniform again. They have given so much. However, we have no control over this and we trust that what is being done is in the best interest of not only our student-athletes, but for every citizen within our country and around the world.”

The decisions capped another day of announcements around the nation affecting college sports.

The Big Ten canceled the remaining games in the men's basketball tournament on Thursday, moments before Rutgers and Michigan were to open the second round of the tournament. Iowa was scheduled to play Minnesota in the game after that.

Men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, during an interview on ESPN, expressed hope that maybe the NCAA tournament could be postponed to a later date.

Hours later, the NCAA made its ruling, and the Big Ten followed, sweeping away the rest of Iowa's athletic schedule.

Iowa's spring sports also were showing success.

The baseball team was 10-5 after two home wins over Kansas this week and was scheduled to play a three-game series at Cal State-Northridge this weekend. Iowa's softball team was 17-5 and was scheduled to play in the University of South Florida tournament this weekend.

The women's golf team finished second in the Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday. The women's gymnastics team had won its last two duals and was scheduled to host Western Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nine members of the men's and women's track and field teams were scheduled to compete in this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships.

There would be more noise.

Instead, it's nothing but silence.