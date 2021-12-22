Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Iowa-Southeastern Louisiana
    Photo Gallery: Iowa-Southeastern Louisiana

    Hawkeyes Capture Another Non-Conference Victory
    Iowa's Ahron Ulis (4) dribbles the ball against Southeastern Louisiana during their game on Dec. 21, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    Hawkeyes Capture Another Non-Conference Victory

    34
    34 Images

