Iowa Women Advance to B1G Tourney Title Game
For the third time in four years, the Iowa Women's Basketball team advanced to the the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Hawkeyes topped Nebraska, 83-66, Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, reaching the title contest for the second season in a row.
A victory against Indiana in Sunday's championship would give Iowa its first crown since 2019. It dropped a 104-84 decision to Maryland a year ago.
All-American sophomore Caitlin Clark netted a game-high 41 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes against Nebraska. Monika Czinano added 22 points, Kate Martin grabbed a game-best 11 boards and McKenna Warnock handed out a game-high six assists for the winners.
Iowa gained some separation in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskers, 28-18, in the period. Clark led the way with 12, knocking down five of six shots from the floor during those 10 minutes.
Clark drained a step-back trey and a layup on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, boosting the lead to 17 points. The Hawkeyes never looked back.
After trailing for the most of the first half, the Hawkeyes took a 38-35 advantage into halftime. The lead changed hands nine times in the opening 20 minutes.
Clark paced Iowa with 19 points, but shot just 4 of 15 from the floor and committed seven of her game-high nine turnovers before the intermission. Martin pulled down nine rebounds.
Warnock, Iowa's third leading scorer, was limited to five first-half minutes due to foul trouble. Nebraska outscored the Hawkeyes, 24-12, on points in the paint prior to the break, but the Huskers missed 11 of 12 shots from behind the three-point arc.
Nebraska finished the game 3 of 26 (12 percent) from behind the arc. It was playing for the third time in three days.