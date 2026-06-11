Iowa Women's Basketball Schedules Big SEC Opponent

Iowa fans, get ready for the weekend of November 14 and 15. Big things are coming for the Iowa Hawkeyes that weekend across all fronts.



The Iowa Hawkeyes football team hosts the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten contest from Kinnick Stadium on Saturday before turning things over to the men's and women's basketball programs on Sunday for a mega day of college hoops.



Just last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team locked in a premier non-conference showdown against the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East, set to be played in Des Moines as a chance to market Iowa in the biggest market in the state. That contest is set for Sunday, November 15.

Iowa women's basketball locks in matchup against Vanderbilt

Joining the party, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has locked in a huge non-conference showdown against another power conference opponent.



Head coach Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes are going to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC on Sunday, November 15 as well, from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Save the date 🙂‍↕️



The Hawkeyes will travel to Sioux City to take on Vanderbilt on November 15.@CS_MGMT x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RN2c1yNitC — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) June 2, 2026

The matchup is another big-time game for the Hawkeyes, who have already scheduled the UConn Huskies to a home-and-home, which sees Iowa on the road this season, followed by a return to Iowa in 2027.



The scheduling Jan Jensen and her staff are doing with this team shows the seriousness they have in continuing the program's success and furthering the NCAA Tournament runs, which have stalled out early in each of the last two seasons.

Vanderbilt is an ascending women's basketball program

The Commodores are coming off an extremely strong year in 2025-26, which saw them finish the year with a mark of 29-5, a mark that is no joke coming out of the SEC.



Vanderbilt made the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16 before bowing out to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This game is another test for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have a non-conference schedule that is not for the faint of heart and will test them right away, finding out what this team could be made of.



Iowa will start the 2026-27 college basketball season with games that include a road trip to UConn, Vanderbilt in Sioux City, home games versus the Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Iowa Panthers, plus a road trip to in-state foe, the Drake Bulldogs.



Iowa will find out what they are made of early, with multiple chances against teams that figure to be in the mix for the NCAA Tournament.