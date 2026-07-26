How to Watch Big Ten Media Days, Biggest Iowa Football Storylines to Follow

College football season is rapidly approaching, and the Big Ten Media Days are an unofficial kickoff to excitement, nervousness, and anticipation.



As the conference descends upon Chicago to discuss the upcoming 2026 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes roll into town with plenty of questions and storylines surrounding their campaign.

How to Watch Big Ten Media Days

The Big Ten Media Days will run from Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30, and college football and Big Ten fans alike can get all the action they want via the Big Ten Network, which is providing a feast of coverage from Chicago.



The Big Ten Network will be providing coverage on Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 11:30 am ET. Jake Butt and Mike Hall will be hosting B1G Live as they dig into all of the action from Chicago.

When is Iowa at Big Ten Media Days?

Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes do not have to wait long to hear about 2026, as they are part of the first day of action on Tuesday, July 28.



The Hawkeyes will be alongside Illinois, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin as the group that gets things underway.

What Iowa Hawkeyes will be at Big Ten Media Days?

Alongside head coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa is sending a trio of veterans to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days.



The Hawkeyes are sending defensive back Zach Lutmer, tight end Addison Ostrenga, and linebacker Jayden Montgomery as a group of savvy veterans to represent the program.

Biggest Big Ten Media Day Storylines

Big Ten Media Days are a feeding frenzy for storylines to get us through the final sprint of the summer before fall camp begins and the season is upon us. As we saw from the SEC Media Days, which had no shortage of headlines, the Big Ten will do its very best to hold up its end of the bargain.

Iowa's Quarterback Competition

It's going to dominate Iowa's time at Big Ten Media Days. Will Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski be under center in Week 1? Kirk Ferentz knows it's coming, and I am sure his answer is already prepared.



Expect Iowa to be buttoned up about the quarterback situation, but look for tight end Addison Ostrenga to provide some unique, first-hand insight into how things are going as someone intimate with the offense.

Big Ten vs. SEC Scheduling

It's unavoidable. The SEC simply cannot stop talking about schedules and is using the storyline as ammo to take shots at the Big Ten. It's just what the SEC does.



Kirk Ferentz has grown a bit bolder as the elder statesman of college football, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Hawkeyes' head coach had a quick, witty one-liner to send a shot back to the SEC.

College Football Playoff Expansion

This is a unique position for Iowa. On one hand, expanding the playoff waters things down and lets in more teams. It further diminishes other bowl games, but it opens the door for more teams to play meaningful postseason games.



Iowa happens to be one of those teams consistently flirting with the College Football Playoff, and Kirk Ferentz's thoughts on that could be rather intriguing. Does he want to expand and have Iowa one step closer? Or does Ferentz want to keep things exclusive?