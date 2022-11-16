Ladji Dembele Commits to Iowa Basketball

Iowa Basketball's 2023 Recruiting Class grew by one on Wednesday when three-star power forward Ladji Dembele announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The Newark (NJ) St. Benedict Prep standout became the fourth known member of the class.

Dembele (6-8, 230) joined Owen Freeman, Brock Harding and Pryce Sandfort in Iowa's '23 group. He also reported scholarship offers from Seton Hall, Xavier. DePaul, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Rutgers.

247Sports ranks Dembele as a three-star recruit, the No. 39 player at his position nationally and the No. 9 player over in his state for the cycle. Rivals shows him as a four-star prospect.

The Iowa Basketball team arrived in New Jersey Tuesday for Wednesday's game against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games.