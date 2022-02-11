Margaret McCaffery Receiving Distinguished Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Margaret McCaffery, wife of University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, will receive the American Cancer Society’s distinguished St. George Award during Sunday’s game versus Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The St. George Award is one of the highest volunteer honors of the American Cancer Society and is presented to outstanding volunteers nationwide who have made significant contributions to the American Cancer Society’s strategic goals.

“Margaret could not be more deserving of this award as she has made many meaningful contributions over the years to the American Cancer Society,” said Kevin Kann, Director of Development - Iowa, American Cancer Society. “Margaret has continually shown her commitment to make a substantial impact in helping us save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

Margaret has served on the ACS National Board of Directors since 2018. Margaret, along with Fran, have been a champion for the Coaches vs. Cancer program and have raised significant funds to support American Cancer Society efforts, including more than $4.5 million since 2010. In addition to their work with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer, the McCaffery’s helped spearhead the launch of the new Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program in Iowa City. The American Cancer Society awarded the McCafferys with the Fighting Spirit Award in 2015.

In 2021, Margaret helped the Society launch a new fundraising campaign, Hope Lodge Heroes, to support the Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge located in Iowa City and most recently, Margaret was instrumental in helping establish the Reggie Minton Diversity in Cancer Research Internship Grants Fund which has reached more than a half a million dollars in funding.

First conceived in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, a former Society medical and scientific director, the St. George National Award has been presented to more than 1,400 Society volunteers nationwide.

Nominees must have served as a leader in the community, mission delivery, and/or governance, in multiple areas of focus for a minimum of four continuous years and must represent the American Cancer Society in a manner that advances the cause and expands community presence.