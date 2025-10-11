Top Iowa Target Sets Commitment Date
A top target in head coach Ben McCollum's hunt for the still-forming 2026 recruiting class has officially set his long-awaited commitment date, and Iowa is firmly in the picture for the four-star guard.
At 6'3 out of St. Louis, MO, ranks as the 85th ranked recruit in his class nationally and, more specifically, the 11th ranked shooting guard, according to 247Sports composite list. Having attended The Principia School, Coleman has made a name for himself as one of the nation's most prolific scorers, both in the class overall and at his position.
Such a reputation has garnered much interest from multiple schools, the Hawkeyes, of course, included. News of his decision date was broken on X (Twitter) by Eric Bossi, the national basketball director at the aforementioned 247Sports:
This coming week on Tuesday, Oct. 14, Coleman will choose between his four finalists: in addition to Iowa, the final trio of suitors is comprised of Texas Tech, Wake Forest and St. Louis. Arizona State had previously been involved in the guard's recruitment to some extent, but ultimately, failed to make the final cut.
To make matters more interesting, none of the listed four teams have yet secured a commitment for the 2026 class. No matter where Coleman goes, he'll set the tone for a team that hasn't been realized. It's a weighty responsibility, to say the least.
Last season, Coleman spearheaded what became a Principia state championship season. The Panthers went 30-1 on the year, with Coleman averaging 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, flashily standing out on the team's roster as the statistical feather in their cap.
On top of his well-rounded numbers, Coleman shot 57.5% from the field overall, as well as a particularly scorching 45.4% from downtown. While the four-star can definitely defend, his outlandish offensive numbers suggest what would be a score-first addition to Ben McCollum's sophomore squad in Iowa City.
If the new head coach's prior time at the helm of the Drake Bulldogs' is any suggestion, given a recent conference championship and NCAA Tournament win, he and his staff will comfortably adapt to whatever happens with Coleman's commitment, especially this early in the recruiting cycle.
Even so, it's impossible to deny what landing a recruit like this one, especially before the 2026 class really even touches down, would likely mean for the program going forward. Whichever way Coleman swings, it won't be long for Hawkeyes fans to feel out the aftermath now, regardless.
All eyes are on October 14, at least until this year's squad tips off McCollum's inaugural season in November.
