HN TV: Matt Gatens Press Conference 6-15-22

HN TV: Matt Gatens Press Conference 6-15-22Iowa City Native Discusses Return to Alma MaterAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jun 15, 2022Iowa Basketball assistant coach Matt Gatens meets with the media on June 17, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Iowa City Native Discusses Return to Alma MaterScroll to ContinueRead MoreIowa Basketball Facing Clemson in Emerald Coast ClassicJun 14, 2022Kedrick Raphael Commits to Iowa FootballJun 14, 2022Will Heldt Recaps Iowa Football OfficialJun 12, 2022In This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes