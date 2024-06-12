Molly Davis Joins Evansville Staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind.– After back-to-back appearances in the NCAA National Championship game as a student-athlete at the University of Iowa, Molly Davis has joined Robyn Scherr-Wells' University of Evansville women's basketball staff as a graduate assistant.
"I have had the pleasure of watching Molly play basketball since she was a freshman in high school. The thing that has always stood out to me about Molly is the joy that she plays with. Molly loves the game," Scherr-Wells exclaimed. "When her coaches at Iowa reached out to me about Molly's interest in our graduate assistant position, I knew right away she would be a great fit. She has a high basketball IQ and is a hard worker.
"Molly is a winner and has been a part of many successful teams. She will be a tremendous asset to our players in helping them understand all of the things that go into building a championship program. She has a bright future in coaching and I am excited for the opportunity to mentor her in her first coaching role!"
Davis brings a winning pedigree to the Purple Aces from her time at Iowa and Central Michigan. Both of her seasons with the Hawkeyes saw the program advance to the National Championship game. The guard started 27 games over the course of her final season at Iowa and posted solid numbers, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field, 40.7% from outside and 85.7% from the line.
She scored in double figures on eight occasions with her top effort being an 18-point performance in a home win over 14th-ranked Indiana. She added 17 in wins over Illinois and at Maryland. In non-conference action, Davis recorded 13 points against #16 Kansas State in the Gulf Coast Showcase on her way to being named to the All-Tournament Team. In her first season with the Hawkeyes, Davis played in all 38 games while making two starts. Highlighting her inaugural year at Iowa was a 17-point game in a home win over Rutgers.
Prior to her time in the Big Ten, Davis spent her first three seasons at Central Michigan where she put up some of the top numbers in program history. In her time with the Chippewas, Davis posted 17.7 points per game, setting the program scoring average record. She made her mark across the CMU record book, ranking in the top 11 in four other statistics. Davis was sixth in career free throw percentage (.794), seventh in assists (346), eighth in career 3-point makes (187) and 11thin career points (1,434).
As a junior in the 2021-22 campaign, Davis recorded 18.6 PPPG on her way to All-Mid-American Conference Second Team accolades. She matched her career scoring mark with 32 points at Northeastern and versus Northern Illinois. Davis completed the season fifth in the MAC in scoring, free throw percentage and minutes per game.
Davis enjoyed her best season with the Chippewas in 2020-21, finishing 23rdin the nation with a scoring average of 20.8 PPG. The First Team All-MAC honoree led the MAC and was 13thnationally with 76 3-point makes. Davis earned a spot on the MAC All-Tournament Team in a season that included her posting a career-best 32 points at Akron. In her first season at CMU, Davis registered 14.3 PPG on her way to earning All-MAC Freshman accolades.
In the classroom, Davis put forth an equally impressive effort. Majoring in Health Studies at Iowa, she recorded a 3.95 GPA and was named to the Dean's List in each of her semesters at the university. At Central Michigan, she majored in Exercise Science and finished with a 3.92 GPA along with Dean's List recognition in each semester.