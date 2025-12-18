Iowa Can Hand UConn First Loss of the Season

Sitting at 10-1, the Iowa Hawkeyes are the No. 11 ranked team in the nation. Their loss to No. 10 Iowa State didn't impact them whatsoever as they stayed put in the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

With only one game this week against No. 1 UConn, they will undoubtedly move in the rankings. A win over the Huskies would be massive as head coach Geno Auriemma isn't used to dropping games in the regular season.

Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen knows it won't be easy, but she pin-pointed one thing in particular that will help her ladies take care of business at the Champions Classic.

Jan Jensen's Key To Success For Iowa vs. UConn

"I think the key is, really, you have to stay in the moments," Jensen said. "I know it sounds cliche, but they can turn you over so fast that if you don't stay in that next play it's going to keep happening."

The second year head coach continued, "With a team like UConn that is so fast, they're almost flawless on every aspect of the game, there's no time to get too high or certainly low."

"It's typically on steroids when you play UConn," Jensen added. "It'd be nice to have a good start... I just think we have to stay in that moment or they just stack the tough ones on you."

Iowa Must Stay Grounded

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) high-fives Iowa center Ava Heiden (5) during a game against the Lindenwood Lions Dec. 13, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, there aren't a ton of glaring differences between these team's stats per game. That said, it's important to note how UConn has faced three ranked teams and beat them all. Iowa is 1-1 against ranked opponents.

While it's a tough ask not to turn the ball over against this team, that's what the Hawkeyes are going to have to do. Iowa is averaging two more turnovers per game, and everyone knows that all it takes is one against the Huskies to change everything.

As for the Hawkeyes, they only average six fewer points per game than Iowa. They match up quite well in a few areas, but rebounding specifically will be a key. Jensen knows this is one of Iowa's best rebounding teams in awhile, and they actually grab three more boards per game than UConn.

The Huskies average five fewer points against, two more assists, one more block, and five more steals. Each team is shooting the ball 51% from the field, so an off night from one team will certainly be to the others' advantage. Iowa is far from out of it, but they'll need a flawless game to end UConn's undefeated season.

