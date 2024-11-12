NBA Commentator Makes Jordan, LeBron Comparison for Iowa's Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark may not be a part of the Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball program anymore, but she's still followed by every single Iowa fan.
No matter where her career goes from here, the Hawkeyes' fan base are going to be her biggest fans. She will go down in history as arguably the most important athlete to play for the school.
With that in mind, Clark is being recognized as such an important figure by the national media.
During a recent NBA broadcast, Mike Breen, a very notable name in the media, did not hold back from making a bold comparison for Clark. He likens her impact on the WNBA to that of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry for the NBA.
“During the Summer when the Indiana Fever played here with Caitlin Clark, the building was packed every game. The TV ratings of the Fever this Summer for the local telecast were higher than a lot of the Pacers game because of Caitlin Clark,” Breen said. “She’s doing rating-wise for the WNBA what Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry have been doing for the NBA.”
Breen is 100 percent correct. Clark has changed the game when it comes to women's basketball.
Not only has she lifted the WNBA's viewership to the best level it has ever seen, she has also brought women's college basketball to an all-time high. Clark is exactly what women's basketball needed.
During her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, Clark did not disappoint. She faced huge expectations and she was able to deliver.
Clark smashed through many WNBA records and ended up winning the coveted WNBA Rookie of the Year Award as well. Now, she'll look to take the Fever to a WNBA championship.
All of that being said, Clark is one of the most influential athletes in the wide world of sports. She has completely changed the outlook of her sport.
Being compared to names like James, Jordan, and Curry is well-deserved recognition. She deserves all of the positive coverage that comes her way in the coming years. Iowa fans are sure to continue singing her praises as well.