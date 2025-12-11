NBA Insider Reveals Warriors Willing to Give Up Franchise Legend to Get Superstar
The Warriors got off to a fast start this season winning four of their first five games, but have been basically hovering around .500 since Halloween. They are currently 13-12 and if the postseason started today they'd be in the play-in tournament with teams like the Suns, Grizzlies and Trail Blazers.
This is not where a star-studded veteran team with high expectations probably thought they would be at this point in the season, which is why they are constantly finding themselves in trade rumors as fans and the media dream about which unhappy star on another team could make them a contender again.
In order to make a big move they'd have to be willing to part with at least one of their current stars. We know that Stephen Curry isn't going anywhere, but what about Draymond Green? Drafted by Golden State in 2013, Green has won four titles with the Warriors and they don't want to see him in another uniform.
Unless...
According to insider Jake Fischer, there is one player who the Warriors would trade Green away to aquire.
"The only player I think in the league that Golden State would be willing to move Draymond Green for is Giannis Antetokounmpo," said Fischer. "That’s the only player. Between him and Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, all of a sudden Golden State probably does have an intriguing package if you're Milwaukee. But I don't think that they are going to be pushing Draymond's salary onto the table, or Jimmy Butler’s salary, for anyone short of him."
Fischer also said it was unlikely that the Warriors would trade for Zach LaVine or Lauri Markkanen because they would have to give up Green or Jimmy Butler.