Warriors Make Decision on Stephen Curry’s Availability for Friday Game vs. Wolves
Stephen Curry hasn’t played since Nov. 26 while dealing with a right quad contusion. The Warriors star is finally ready to return to the court as he’s set to play on Friday night against the Timberwolves.
Curry was originally projected to miss only about a week of time, but that turned into a couple weeks as he opted to remain in San Francisco to rest instead of joining the Warriors on their latest three-game road trip. In the span that Curry’s been gone, Golden State’s posted a 2–3 record.
“Feeling great, had a great rehab week,” Curry said on Thursday.
Curry detailed his recent rehab experience, saying the focus has been to get the strength back in his quad, as the contusion also turned into a bit of a muscle strain. He got his full range of motion back in order to return to practices this week.
Through 16 games this season, Curry averaged 27.9 points (the team-high), 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
Although Curry is expected back on the court Friday night, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green for a personal reason and Al Horford for sciatica.