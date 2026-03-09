Nebraska Loss Drops Iowa Even Further in Bracketology

No team wants to head into the B1G Tournament on a three-game skid, but that's the situation the Iowa Hawkeyes have put themselves in.

A fourth straight loss would be brutal and could have the committee rethinking their stance on Iowa going into the NCAA Tournament.

This is a team that has dropped six of their last eight, though four of those six losses were to ranked opponents.

Either way, their latest loss, an 84-75 defeat to No. 9 Nebraska in overtime, pushed them out of being a single-digit seed.

Bracketology Predicts Iowa Will Be a No. 10 Seed

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) reacts after a three-point shot to force overtime against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It's crazy to think that at one point Iowa was in the AP Top 25 and was projected to be as high as a No. 6 seed. Now, Joe Lunardi's Bracketology has them at No. 10. This is the first time since the start of the season they've been projected to be a double-digit seed.

There are a few notable difference between being No. 10 compared to sitting at No. 8 or No. 9. Those two are interchangeable as they face each other in the first round, but some might consider No. 10 to be slightly better as the Hawkeyes, should they win in the first round, wouldn't have to immediately face the No. 1 seed.

Iowa likely won't have it easy against a No. 7 seed, but a win would push them into the second around against a No. 2 seed which on paper gives them more a fighting chance than they'd have against a No. 1 seed.

Iowa's Projected Region

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Lunardi has Iowa in the Midwest region. Iowa's bracket would see them playing in Philadelphia with the later part of the bracket taking place in Chicago.

Currently, No. 7 Kentucky is Iowa's projected opponent. A strong showing from any team in their respective conference tournament could impact this bracket, but for now, this is as close as it's going to get to Selection Sunday.

The Wildcats are 19-12 (10-8) which is far from a great record for a No. 7 seed. Keep in mind, Kentucky began the year as a projected No. 2 seed which puts into perspective just how much they've fallen.

The No. 2 seed in this section is UConn, a team that just slipped up against a sub-par Marquette squad who isn't making the tournament. That gives Iowa at least a glimmer of hope, though getting past the first round is all they should be concerned about. For what it's worth, Michigan, a team Iowa just took to the limit, is the No. 1 seed in this region.

