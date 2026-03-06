Iowa HC Drops Eye-Opening Take After Michigan Loss

Senior Night didn't quite go according to plan as the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to No. 3 Michigan, 71-68.

That score was eerily similar to their Penn State loss, 71-69, though this game told an entirely different story.

Iowa had their moments but Michigan led for 63% of the game. The Hawkeyes had a few opportunities to tie or take the lead at the end, but the moment was just too bright.

Immediately after losing, first year head coach Ben McCollum dropped an eye-opening quote to the media, one that really puts things into perspective.

McCollum After The Michigan Loss

Full quote from McCollum: “Some of them took shocking, shocking essentially pay cuts to come here, to represent Iowa and to lay a foundation. And I don't think people realize that. That team at Drake that we had was 31 wins. From a portal standpoint, that's a very expensive team.… https://t.co/aEBRvLnQG9 — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 6, 2026

"Some of them took shocking, shocking essentially pay cuts to come here, to represent Iowa and to lay a foundation. And I don't think people realize that," he said. "That team at Drake that we had was 31 wins. From a portal standpoint, that's a very expensive team. And they chose to believe in us, to believe in Iowa. I'm not sure that even from an external standpoint, fans quite can even understand why those kids would do that?"

McCollum added, "You know, why Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks would choose to come here when they had millions of other options and probably more money. But they chose to build Iowa and build this foundation for myself, for my team, for the players, and for the state of Iowa and the community. I really want to make sure that they're appreciated, and hope that people understand how much they actually have given, legitimately given, to be a part of this. Given back to be a part of this... That’s a big deal. I think in years coming, we'll realize how big of a deal that is.”

Iowa Can No Longer Rely On Drake Transfers

Iowa’s Tavion Banks (6) dunks the basketball as Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends March 5, 2026 during a Big Ten basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stirtz and Banks both had a chance to make their names elsewhere but they decided to stick with McCollum who made a lasting impact on them at Drake. Now, that is no longer the case.

Both will be graduating as McCollum is tasked with finding the next generation of Hawkeyes. With a small Class of 2026, his first transfer portal additions are going to be huge.

McCollum had one chance to rely his guys at Drake to come with him, but now it's up to him to make sure this team stays relevant. Iowa still needs to make the tournament, but that's step one of a long and lengthy rebuild that has already begun to take shape. The crowd at Carver against Michigan proved it, but clearly the work has just begun.

