Nike Has One More Caitlin Clark Shoe It Needs to Release

Has there been a more anticipated shoe drop in the last decade?



I mean, seriously, the release of Caitlin Clark's signature shoes is up there with LeBron James for the excitement around them.

The Caitlin Clark Shoe Color Nike Hasn't Made Yet

As a Nike athlete, Caitlin Clark's shoes have been a work in progress. Caitlin Clark is in her third year in the WNBA, and she is set to see her line of shoes take off this fall.



The shoe is titled the "Caitlin 1" and will hit stores on October 1 of this fall and retail at $140. The version releasing is a royal blue colorway with white accents. These are sure to sell out, but there is one colorway that wouldn't just sell out, but could shake up the entire basketball shoe industry.

Coming to a logo near you. Introducing the Caitlin 1. pic.twitter.com/FjbcquBA7L — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 17, 2026

Nike can shut down the shoe game with a black and yellow colorway

A detail view of the shoes of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during a NCAA women's basketball game against Drake, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark is extremely familiar with Nike. During her time taking over the sports world as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes, she wore Nike, as Iowa is a Nike school.



Nike needs to not overthink this. Iowa is black and yellow. It's a distinguishable color scheme and one that needs to happen with the new Caitlin 1 release.

It makes too much sense. Caitlin Clark forever changed women's basketball while at Iowa. She broke almost every record, has a Christopher Nolan movie-length highlight reel, and put the Hawkeyes on the map.



More than that, she became the favorite player to little girls, high school girls basketball players, and children, not just nationwide, but globally.



Releasing a black and yellow color scheme would fly off the shelves faster and see more online orders than Nike could keep up with. Every young girl in Iowa would be playing in the black and yellow Caitlin 1s.

Iowa could be Nike's best promoter

Iowa s Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Nebraska Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

This doesn't even mention the publicity that could come from the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team wearing these every game.



The Hawkeyes are playing headline games against UConn and Vanderbilt early in the year, along with an onslaught of Big Ten conference games constantly receiving national coverage. The free marketing and exposure is right there waiting for Nike.

If the Hawkeyes could rep the Caitlin 1s in their big games, why stop there? This could open the door for Iowa to become a testing ground for Nike's women's basketball products.



In today's world of NIL and transfer portal moves, being a high priority for Nike with special treatment undoubtedly plays in the minds of recruits.

Caitlin Clark has the power to do it. Nike has the infrastructure to do it.



Drop the black and yellow Caitlin 1s and watch the basketball shoe industry turn on its head.