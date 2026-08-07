Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 7

A pair of potential playoff teams are set to face off for the third time in the 2026 season on Friday night, as Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream and their All-Star trio of Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

The Mystics have been impressive this season and currently hold a playoff spot after posting a 10-5 record over their last 15 games. They picked up two massive wins over the Dallas Wings since the All-Star break, putting them in position to move up out of the No. 8 seed with a strong finish to the regular season.

After splitting their first two matchups this season, the Dream are favored on the road on Friday night.

That’s an interesting line for bettors, as the Mystics are elite against the spread as home underdogs this season, covering in eight of nine games.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this battle between two squads with clear playoff expectations.

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -3.5 (-110)

Mystics +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dream: -162

Mystics: +136

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Dream record: 19-11

Mystics record: 17-12

Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Te-Hina Paopao -- out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Allisha Gray UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

This season, Gray is struggling from beyond the arc, knocking down just 30.4 percent of her attempts. A career 34.9 percent shooter from deep, Gray has a tough matchup against a Washington team that is No. 3 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 3 in defensive rating.

Gray has faced the Mystics twice in the 2026 season, going 1-for-2 and 0-for-5 from deep in those matchups. The Mystics allow 8.6 opponent 3s per game, but Gray has only made two or more 3-pointers in 11 of her 30 appearances this season.

That makes her a tough player to trust, especially since he’s shooting under 20 percent from 3 since the All-Star break and just over 28 percent since July 1.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Washington is a must bet as a home underdog:

The Mystics have been dominant in the 2026 season when set as home underdogs, going 8-1 against the spread.

Washington got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but it has the best defensive rating in the league over the last 15 games, going 10-5 during that stretch. It’s an extremely impressive run since Washington also has the worst offensive rating in the league during that 15-game period.

Despite that, I like the Mystics as 3.5-point underdogs against a likely playoff team in Atlanta.

The Dream have struggled when favored this season, going 10-18 against the spread, and they’re 1-1 against Washington, losing by five in their last meeting (which was in Washington, D.C.).

Atlanta is coming off a nice win at home over the Phoenix Mercury, but it has a net rating of just plus-0.1 (eighth in the league) over its last 15 games, going 8-7 during that stretch. Even if the Dream win this game, I expect it to be a close one since the Washington defense has been so elite.

Pick: Mystics +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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