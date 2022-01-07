Northwestern Rallies for Win at No. 22 Iowa

Box Score

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 22 ranked University of Iowa women’s basketball team fell to Northwestern, 77-69, on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded 30 points and five assists, senior Monika Czinano added 20 points and six rebounds, while junior McKenna Warnock recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.

“I thought our first half was okay, there was a box out issue,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “They get nine more shots than we did off second shot attempts, and our transition defense was poor to begin the second half. They scored a lot of points off transition right off the bat to bring them into the game, but we’re going to bounce back, go back to the drawing board and get better.”

Iowa forced three turnovers scoring six points to come back from a 9-2 deficit in the first quarter. Clark made two free throws to tie the game at 11. In the last four minutes, the two teams battled until junior Gabbie Marshall made a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give Iowa a, 20-18, lead going into the second quarter.

Warnock sunk a 3-pointer to start the second and the Hawkeyes kept the lead for the remaining 9:21 of the quarter. Clark made 10 of the team’s 16 points, helping Iowa to a 2-point lead going into the half.

The lead changed six times in the third quarter, where the Hawkeyes scored 12 points in the paint. Clark, Czinano, and junior Kate Martin were the only scorers in the quarter with 11, seven, and two, respectfully. Iowa would go into the fourth quarter trailing by four.

Warnock made her second three of the quarter to not only end a three-minute drought for both teams but also to bring Iowa within two against Northwestern. Czinano would capitalize off an opponent turnover to tie the game at 66 with three minutes remaining. The Wildcats made their pressure free throws, coming out on top, 77-69.

NOTES:

Iowa shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line. Clark recorded her second perfect game with 10 shots or more from the line, shooting 13-for-13.

UP NEXT:

The Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for their first B1G road game against the Huskers on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. (CT)