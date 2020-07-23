Ogundele Prepares For Return To U.S.

Iowa freshman center Josh Ogundele wants to get back to America.

He’s been in his home of London, England, since late April, and the wait has been agonizing — so much so that he tweeted at the U.S. Embassy in London last month.

“Can America just let us Athletes in England back in the country please…” he tweeted on June 14.

But Ogundele’s wait is close to being over.

Ogundele said he's gotten the green light to return back to the United States. All he’s waiting for is a finalized visa, but he said he doesn’t anticipate any issues getting to Iowa City.

“It’s been a mix of stress, but patience mostly, to come back,” he said. “Now I’m able to go, so I’m happier now. But it’s been a long waiting game.”

Had Ogundele waited until he heard news of the embassy’s opening, his visa appointment could have been pushed back to late August or even September.

Ogundele said he’s still managed to work out during the quarantine, but it was tough, considering the guidelines put in place.

“I remember when I first came, I went to shoot (hoops) and some people kicked us out,” he said. “The next day, the rims were taken out.”

It wasn’t until about a month ago that the rims came back up, but that’s part of the new normal not only for Ogundele, but for others in England. He said that during quarantine, only essential workers were allowed to travel to and from work, and the rule was policed by law enforcement. Masks were required essentially everywhere.

Ogundele said he thinks England has done a “very, very good job” at handling COVID-19, which led him to question why he wasn’t allowed back into the country.

For reference, Florida has 365,244 total cases of COVID-19 as of July 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The entire United Kingdom has 295,821, per the World Health Organization.

“It was very confusing as to why (the United States) banned us when we have less cases than them," he said. "(Americans) were quarantined but were allowed to go out and stuff like that, it didn’t really make any sense to me.”

Throughout his time overseas, Ogundele said he’s been in “daily” communication with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and the rest of his staff.

He’s also kept in touch with his teammates, specifically Luka Garza.

“I speak to Luka the most,” Ogundele said. “... He’s telling me to stay focused, don’t lose hope, and do what I can while I’m out here because I’ll get right when I come back.”

Ogundele said he’s also been one of the many voices in Garza’s ear pitching for a return to the Hawkeye program.

“I think everyone has," he laughed.

