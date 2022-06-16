Owen Freeman Building Bond with Iowa Basketball

The spring and summer can be stressful for basketball recruits. They're competing in a lot of AAU tournaments, trying to impress college coaches in hopes of landing scholarship offers.

Not Owen Freeman.

"With me already being committed, it allows me to play free and with no worry who’s watching," the Class of 2023 Iowa Basketball verbal pledge told HN. "I know where I'm going, and I don’t have to worry about who’s watching and who I need to impress."

With no worries in recruiting, Freeman is focusing on a significant life change. He is transferring to Moline (IL) High from Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) for his senior season.

"My dad (Zach Freeman) took a new job, and we decided to live in Moline. It allows my family to also be closer for my games in college. I feel great about the love, and I feel like we have a great team that can go deep into a playoff run," Owen Freeman said.

Owen Freeman is running with Mid-Pro Academy on the AAU circuit. His point guard on that squad, Brock Harding, plays for Moline High. That duo could light up the Quad Cities during the winter.

Freeman is developing his face-up and mid-range games, and also working on his three-point shot this summer. He's focusing on physical growth as well.

"I'm more around 6-11 now, and I'm a solid 220. I'm in the weight room a lot," he said.

Recent years have seen the Hawkeyes develop some of the country's top front-court talent. Luka Garza and Keegan Murray both earned consensus first-team all-American honors. Freeman paid attention.

"I would say I try to take certain things from certain players. There were things I saw Keegan do or Luka do and I've tried to incorporate those aspects into my game. I also see how (Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis is able to guard outside. I try to work on that and put that into my game as well," Freeman said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery shares tips with Freeman on how he can prepare for college. They are close.

"My relationship with coach McCaffery is great. He calls me and we talk about games and how everything is going. I have a great connection with the guy. We text sometimes and have a good relationship already," Freeman said.

Other colleges have respected Freeman's Iowa pledge and not tried to flip him, he said. He wouldn't have listened if they did.

Freeman hasn't reached out to any other prospects Iowa is recruiting for his class or beyond, he said. He's let the coaches do that work but would help if asked.

The Hawkeyes will add more talent during this important recruiting cycle for the program. It currently has 11 scholarship players. Two more spots will open up after this coming season with Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca exhausting their eligibility, and another likely will be freed up with Kris Murray taking his NBA shot.

Adding Freeman would take that number to nine, meaning Fran McCaffery could sign four players in the '23 Class. Pryce Sandfort, younger brother of current Hawkeye Payton Sandfort, might come onboard sometime this summer.

There's a chance Freeman takes his official visit to Iowa on a weekend in the fall when some recruiting targets are in town.

"We are still trying to figure out my next official visit date, but I am trying to get to the Iowa versus Iowa State football game (Sept. 10)," Freeman said.