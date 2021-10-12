Owen Freeman Chooses Iowa Basketball

Owen Freeman felt good about Iowa Basketball heading into this weekend's campus visit. By the time he left, he knew it was the place he wanted to be.

The Class of 2023 big man from Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) High and Mid-Pro Academy on the AAU circuit verbally committed to the Hawkeyes Monday night. He also reported scholarship offers from Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Marquette, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Wake Forest, Western Illinois and Wisconsin.

"I loved the campus and the feel," Freeman told HN. "I can definitely see myself playing there and playing for (Iowa coach Fran McCaffery). I loved the fans and the electricity they bring into the games and around campus."

Freeman (6-10, 215) bought into McCaffery's vision for him.

“He said he wants me to make an impact right away and that I’d be able to push the floor and really show all of my skills in games,” Freeman said.

Freeman became Iowa's first verbal commitment in the '23 Class.