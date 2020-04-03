HawkeyeMaven
Pemsl Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa's Cordell Pemsl will transfer for his final year of eligibility. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl will transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility, according to a release from the university.

Pemsl, a fourth-year junior, will be a graduate transfer, meaning he can play right away. Pemsl entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday.

Pemsl played in 96 career games with the Hawkeyes. Pemsl, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa," Pemsl said in a statement. "I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times. With that being said, I'm going to finish my degree and plan on completing my final year of eligibility at another school next season. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me."

"Cordell is graduating this year, and I can't thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our program over the past four years," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in the statement. "He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition."

Pemsl missed almost all of the 2018-19 season. He played in just two games before he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a plate in his knee that was inserted after he was injured in high school.

He was suspended for two games to start the season this year after a September arrest for drunken driving, then was suspended for the Feb. 13 game at Indiana after he was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

Pemsl started 14 games as a freshman, but has been a key frontcourt player off the bench for the Hawkeyes in his last three seasons. After his suspension for the Indiana game, Pemsl went 11-for-14 from the field over his final six games.

