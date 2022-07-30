Pryce Sandfort Reflects on Iowa Basketball Official

Pryce Sandfort knows Iowa Basketball having visited the program periodically throughout the last few years. Sometimes he stopped by as a recruit and on other occasions it was to visit his brother, Payton Sandfort, a Hawkeye sophomore.

The Class of 2023 wing from Waukee (IA) High received a different perspective of Iowa this week when he visited officially. It proved much more intimate.

"This visit was different than the others, for sure," Pryce told HN. "I got to tour everything they had to offer, from the business school to the cafeterias. Me and JP (Estrella) also got to be with the coaches and players the whole visit, which was really fun. I liked everything a lot, but hanging with the coaches and players and just being around them was my favorite."

Estrella, a '23 big man from New England, also officially visited. He and Pryce Sandfort connected.



"Me and JP got along really well. It was cool getting to know him and his family. I think it was good we were on it at the same time because I got to see the type of guys Iowa wants to bring in, and it really showed me they are high on character, which is intriguing for me. It was also good because we got to bounce our thoughts off each other the whole time, too," Sandfort said.

Junior forward Patrick McCaffery played host to Estrella. Payton served as Pryce's host.



"It was fun having Payton as a host. It made it a pretty comfortable visit for me the whole time. His pitch is he just loves it there and knows I would as well," Pryce said.

Despite the family connection at Iowa, Pryce (6-7, 175) is going through the recruiting process deliberately, searching for his best fit. It's called a process for a reason.



"I'm really high on Iowa still, and they are still at the top of my board. I'm going to discuss other visits with my family in the next couple days," Pryce said.

The younger Sandfort also officially visited Nebraska and Drake this summer. He's picked up new offers from Seton Hall, Clemson and Davidson recently as well.

"I feel like (the recruiting process is) starting to come to an end, as I have my top schools in my head and it's now just about who I want to go visit before making a decision," he said.

Pryce Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior last season. He shot 52.6 percent from the floor, including 40.5 on threes, and 89.2 from the foul line.

Rivals and 247 Sports rank Sandfort as a three-star prospect and the No. 135 player overall nationally in the '23 recruiting class.