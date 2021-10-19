'23 In-State Combo Guard Pryce Sandfort Excited By Iowa Offer

Last winter, brothers Payton and Pryce Sandfort helped Waukee (IA) High win a state championship. This weekend, the opportunity to team up in college presented itself.

Pryce visited Iowa and picked up a scholarship offer. During the stop, he spent time with Payton, a freshman with the Hawkeyes.

Only a junior and now at Waukee Northwest High, Pryce must figure out if Iowa is the place for him.

"It would be pretty cool to play with Payton again, for sure," Pryce told HN. "It's not something that will decide my decision, at all, but it's always something to keep in mind."

Iowa made a good impression on the younger Sandfort during the visit.

"The main things that stood out were the coaches and the culture they had there. I loved how the coaches were running practice, and how much attention to detail they had when going through drills and scrimmaging," Pryce said.

"They would stop whatever they were doing and take the time to help someone by teaching them the right thing to do in a situation. With the culture, I loved getting to talk to the players and loved how connected the team was."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery shared with Pryce (6-6, 170) how he would be used in the program.

"He talked about how well I fit their system and their culture. He sees me as a 1-2. He said he does have a lot of wings, but knows what I can do and my abilities on the court," Pryce said.

And then McCaffery offered the scholarship.

"It was really exciting to get that offer. I was kind of waiting to see if it would ever happen for a while, so for it to happen it was really cool for me and my family," Pryce said.

Drake also offered Pryce a scholarship. He's had contact with others.



"I've been hearing from Iowa State, UNI, Gonzaga and Wake Forest the most. Iowa State and Drake have come to some open gyms, and have mentioned me taking some visits, but nothing confirmed yet," he said.

Rivals ranks Pryce as a four-star prospect and the No. 100 overall player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. He's coming off a sophomore season that saw him average 7.8 points on a team that featured three other high major players.

"I'm not sure yet when I'll commit. I'm probably going to wait until after next summer and decide sometime in the fall or late summer, but it could be sooner than that," he said.

Pryce is considering majors in Business and Finance, but still is thinking over his academic future.