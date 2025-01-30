REPORT: Caitlin Clark Returning to Play at Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark had a lot of success during her first WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. Once again, she lived up to the hype and continued playing an elite brand of basketball.
Heading into her second WNBA season, there have been a lot of high expectations set in place. Clark is expected to compete for an MVP award and the Fever are hopeful of taking another step towards winning a championship as well.
That being said, a very cool moment is on its way for both Clark and Iowa.
As shared by Indiana on X, the Fever are set to make a trip to Iowa to play a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a preseason game. They will take the Brazilian National Team on May 4.
Obviously, for any diehard Hawkeyes and Clark fan, this game will be must-attend material.
Clark making her return to Carver-Hawkeye arena will be amazing to watch. It had been previously thought that Clark had played her last game on her home court.
To Iowa, Clark means everything. She completely changed the outlook of the Hawkeyes' women's basketball program and put the school on the map like it had never been before. Having her come home, even for a preseason game, is absolutely amazing.
This will also be special for Clark. She loved her time in Iowa. Being able to lead her WNBA team back to the school that helped her become the sensation that she is will be a cool moment.
Expect to see Hawkeyes fans pack the arena. Already, most Iowa fans have become Indiana fans. Clark is a walking brand and the Hawkeyes' fan base will support her throughout her entire career.
All of that being said, the game is officially set to be played on May 4. There is going to be an amazing feeling in the arena and Clark will receive an extremely warm welcome home.