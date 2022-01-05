Riley Moss Returning for 2022 Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is hoping to fill out its 2022 recruiting class leading up to the second signing day in February. Wednesday, the Hawkeyes secured a commitment for next season from one of their top players this past fall.

Riley Moss, the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year, announced he would forego the NFL Draft and return to school for another campaign. Last month, he accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but will put that game off for at least another year.

Moss ranked second on the Hawkeyes with four interceptions despite playing in only nine games this season. Of his 31 tackles, 28 were unassisted.