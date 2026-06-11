Stock Up: Iowa Women's Basketball Recruiting Continues Upward Trend

There is the transfer portal, the world of NIL, and the nonstop roster shuffling of current collegiate athletes moving from one program to another, but one good, old-fashioned path still exists.



Recruiting out of high school still exists and still matters greatly.



The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has played the transfer portal with success in recent years, but they have not forgotten about the importance of old-school recruiting.



With some roster turnover in Iowa City, Jan Jensen and her staff have the Hawkeyes' stock going up and trending in the right direction with upcoming recruiting classes.

McKenna Woliczko brings instant talent to Iowa in 2026

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; McKenna Woliczko (20) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

By way of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, McKenna Woliczko, a five-star wing, is headlining Iowa's 2026 additions. The talented and versatile 6-foot-2 wing infuses Iowa with an instant boost to its offensive attack.



Despite interest from USC, Ohio State, and South Carolina, all programs that have experienced great success in women's college basketball, Woliczko chose Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes as the destination to carve her path.

Woliczko ranks as the No. 7 player in the ESPN Women's College Basketball Rankings of 2026 and the SportsCenter NEXT 100.



In an era that has seen Iowa carve out its spot in women's college basketball, McKenna Woliczko has the skills and foundation to be the next great Iowa Hawkeye, as she is the most-anticipated recruit since Caitlin Clark.

Iowa women's basketball continues momentum with 2027 recruiting class

SPASH’s Jada Seubert (5) reacts after scoring a basket against De Pere High School during a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Pulaski High School in Pulaski, Wis. SPASH won the game, 67-49. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This whole recruiting thing isn't just a flash in the pan for Jan Jensen and the Iowa Hawkeyes, though. They have momentum, and it is carrying into the class of 2027 with four-star guard commit Jada Seubert.

Jada Seubert finds herself in the ESPN Women's College Basketball Rankings of 2026, coming in at No. 72 in the SportsCenter NEXT 100.



Seubert, a 5-foot-10 guard from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, comes to Iowa with the crown of being ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

Iowa is trending upward

The Hawkeyes are quietly entering a new era with a younger, refreshed roster. After quite a bit of turnover from some veteran stars, Iowa brought in a few transfers and has bolstered the future with strong classes chasing each other.



Obviously, things on the court have to come to fruition, but Jan Jensen and her staff are loading up for another era of the Iowa Hawkeyes being a national player in women's college basketball.