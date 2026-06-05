Caitlin Clark Immortalized on Iowa Hawkeyes' New Basketball Court

There is simply no way to tell the story of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program without Caitlin Clark having the biggest chapter of all. The Iowa legend forever changed the program's trajectory and women's basketball, both for the better.



While at Iowa, Clark shattered essentially every record in her path while leading the Hawkeyes to two Final Fours. In the midst of that, she was able to etch her name atop the all-time college basketball scoring list.

The WNBA star transcended the game of women's basketball while creating an award and honors list longer than a CVS receipt.



One of her most iconic shots came at home inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when she hit a three against Michigan to crown her as the NCAA women's all-time scoring leader. The spot on the court she took the shot from holds a special place in Iowa history and it'll now be immortalized.

Caitlin Clark is forever etched into Iowa lore

In a shot that only Caitlin Clark could take, she pulled up from the left side of the court near the midcourt logo and launched a three-pointer that was good from the moment it left her hand.



The shot went through, Iowa fans lost their minds, and the rest is history, including Iowa giving this spot on the floor its very own special decoration - Clark's No. 22 placed on the court where she took the shot.

🗣️ FROM THE LOGO pic.twitter.com/61KkeP0tqB — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) June 5, 2026

The recognition for Clark comes as Iowa is putting down a new hardwood court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this summer. The Hawkeyes purchased the court used for the Elite 8 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and are making their mark on the new hardwood.



Per a release from Iowa, this is an upgrade that is a decade in the making and will retain its name, Mediacom Court.

The next era for Iowa basketball is here

The new court comes at a perfect time as Iowa ushers in a new era of basketball for both the men's and women's teams.



The men's team is fresh off an Elite 8 run in Ben McCollum's first season in Iowa City and is looking to make NCAA Tournament runs the standard, rather than an exception.



On the women's side, the Hawkeyes are entering 2026 with a revamped roster of transfers and a highly-touted five-star recruit, McKenna Woliczko. Head coach Jan Jensen and her team have a sense of urgency to perform this year after two Round of 32 exits in a row.