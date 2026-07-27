The Gap Between Iowa Football and a Big Ten Title Is Smaller Than It Seems

You read that headline correctly.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are closer to being a legitimate competitor for the Big Ten title than you may think. This team is knocking on the door despite many people choosing to ignore the noise.



Kirk Ferentz and Iowa are evolving. They are adapting. They are so much closer to a Big Ten title than the narrative wants you to believe.

Why Iowa Can Win the Big Ten in 2026

Looking at 2025, Iowa finished 6-3 in Big Ten play. Indiana and Ohio State were 9-0, Oregon was 8-1, and Michigan and USC were 7-2. Iowa was right outside those teams, but by legitimate inches.



Let's look at those losses to paint a picture showing how close this team is.

Iowa lost to Indiana by a score of 20-15. But that isn't the whole story. With 2:50 in the game and tied at 13-13, Zach Lutmer picked off Fernando Mendoza to set Iowa up in Indiana territory.



The Hawkeyes ultimately missed a field goal that set up Indiana's game-winning touchdown.

Let's move to the Oregon game. Trailing 15-10 in the fourth quarter, Iowa put together a 12-play, 93-yard drive to take a 15-16 lead around the two-minute warning.



In the rain, Oregon's Dante Moore threw a pass to Malik Benson that felt like it magically appeared through the blanket coverage Iowa had downfield. The Ducks went on to make a chipshot field goal to win 18-16.

If things aren't bad enough, Iowa went on the road to USC, where it got out to a 21-10 lead at the half, which is a stranglehold in Iowa terms.



Things went horribly awry, and Iowa gave up 16 unanswered points to lose 26-21. It was a deflating loss that encapsulated Iowa's games against the top of the Big Ten.

How close is Iowa to a Big Ten title?

To put it in the simplest terms: 12 points.



Iowa lost those three games by 12 points last year, which would have seen them go 9-0 in Big Ten play, punching a ticket to Indianapolis for the conference title game had the ball bounced the Hawkeyes' way.

It's deeper than that, though. Iowa is taking the top of the conference to the 10th round of heavyweight fights due to multiple factors.



First, Iowa is one of the few schools in the country continuing to successfully recruit high school talent and develop it into stars over the course of three and four years. That is falling to the wayside across the sport, yet Iowa has held onto those roots.



Secondly, the Hawkeyes have evolved and adapted to what it takes to win. Iowa does develop, but is not naive enough to know transfer portal additions can instantly infuse starting talent at positions of need.



Iowa has found a way to hit in the transfer portal with its recent recipe. The proof is in the pudding with quarterback Mark Gronowski, receiver Jacob Gill, linebacker Nick Jackson, and others who have contributed immediately upon their arrival.

Is Iowa there yet? No.



Is Iowa going to keep knocking on the door against the cream of the crop in the Big Ten without fear? Yes.



12 points is all Iowa needs to be right there.