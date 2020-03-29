Sunday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Play For The (Simulated) Final Four

Iowa will be playing ... on Twitter ... for a chance at the Final Four today.

The Hawkeyes will play Kansas at 4 p.m. (CDT) in the computer simulation done by @NCAAsim2020.

It's been quite the tournament run for the Hawkeyes, a 6 seed in the simulation. They've already defeated 3 seed Duke and 2 seed Kentucky to get to this point.

Now the top seed Jayhawks are ahead.

A vote ahead

The NCAA will be voting on Monday on whether to give athletes in spring sports an additional year of eligibility.

How baseball is handled is something that has piqued the interest of Iowa coach Rick Heller.

Heller, on a Thursday teleconference, said he was concerned the NCAA might not even approve the proposal. But if it was approved, would there be any relief given to baseball?

An NCAA Division I program can give out the equivalent of 11.7 scholarships to 27 players on a 35-man roster.

"Baseball is really difficult every year, every day, trying to manage that with so many uncontrollables," Heller said. "But at the end of the day it has to add up to 11.7, 27 and 35. That’s the question. If we’re going to give the eligibility back, then we have to make the concession with those numbers. That’s the issue the council is going to have to come to grips with."

Iowa had 10 seniors on this season's roster. Heller said he has been in communication with them about their options should the proposal pass.

Rutgers gets top-40 commitment

Rutgers landed a top basketball commitment on Sunday morning, when center Cliff Omoruyi announced he would sign with the Scarlet Knights.

Omoruyi led Roselle Catholic (N.J.) to the North Jersey, Non-Public B championship, averaging 14.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 blocks. Roselle Catholic finished 21-7 overall.

Big Ten on the Big Board

Sports Illustrated is putting together a list of its top 50 prospects — Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs will be on there — and has been putting together a series of videos on the players.

Here's a look at Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., who comes in at No. 50.