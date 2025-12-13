Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Lindenwood Predictions

Coming off their first loss of the year, the Iowa Hawkeyes are ready to return home as they prepare for No. 1 UConn. In the meantime, they'll have to deal with the Lindenwood Lions, a team they can't take for granted.

Lindenwood comes into this game with a respectable 7-2 record, and it's important to note one of those losses was to No. 16 Baylor. Sure, Iowa got the job done against the Bears in Orlando, but the Lions went to Waco and only lost by 13.

The Lions have won three straight and they may be catching the Hawkeyes at the right time. If there was ever an opportunity to upset No. 11 Iowa, it's now. Coming off their loss in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game, head coach Jan Jensen needs two players in particular to get back on track.

1. Ava Heiden Puts On a Show

After fouling out and playing just 16 minutes against Audi Crooks and Iowa State, there's no reason to believe Heiden won't get back on track. Iowa State executed their game plan to perfection, but it's not like many players in the country can stop Crooks, let alone a sophomore.

To put things into perspective, this Lindenwood team seems to be a lot like Fairfield. When Iowa took care of the Stags, Heiden had a monster double double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Expect more of the same from her against the Lions.

2. Lindenwood Does Damage From Three

Home for the holiday (game) 🎄 pic.twitter.com/nqRyv2RI8U — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 13, 2025

For whatever reason, teams seem to shoot lights out from three point range against Iowa. To bring up the Fairfield game once again, they tied the record for most three pointers in Carver history.

Lindenwood is shooting 37.5% from three-point range which is slightly better than Iowa's percentage. If anyone from their trio of double-digit scorers gets hot, the Hawkeyes could be on upset watch.

3. Chit-Chat Wright Keeps Her Momentum Going

It was a career night for the Georgia Tech transfer in Ames as she dropped 21 points in her true return to action. Wright got on the floor for a few minutes against Rutgers, but eight minutes is nowhere near what she usually plays.

Jensen has been able to take it easy with Wright this year as Iowa has dominated most of their opponents. Against the Cyclones, Wright proved she was ready to take this team to the next level as she played a season high 37 minutes. Her pull-up three was on point as Wright will look to keep her momentum going.

