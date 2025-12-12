Three Numbers Stood Out in Iowa's Loss to Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes travelled to Ames for a game that ultimately didn't go their way. For the first time this season, the Hawkeyes tasted defeat. No. 10 Iowa State got the best of them, 74-69.

Now 9-1, Iowa will look to regroup as they have a bounce back game before awaiting No. 1 UConn. There's no doubt that will be a tough test, but head coach Jan Jensen won't be able to get these numbers off her mind as they're the key to Iowa's loss to ISU.

1. 6-12 From The Free Throw Line

Looking at the result, Iowa lost by five points. They left six points up for grabs with free throws alone. While it's incredible they cut the deficit this close anyways, free throws could've been the key that led them to victory, or at least gave them a better chance of winning.

In particular, this number is directed at Hannah Stuelke and Ava Heiden. Chit-Chat Wright had a career night as she returned to form after a brutal injury vs. Baylor. The transfer knocked down three of her four free throws. Kylie Feuerbach deserves a shoutout as well as she drilled both of hers. In the end, Stuelke and Heiden were both 0-2 which is unacceptable.

2. Out-Rebounded 39-32

With all the attention on Audi Crooks, something that was lost leading up to this game is Iowa had the height advantage. No matter how big of a presence Crooks is on the court, there's no excuse for being out-rebounded by seven against this Cyclones team.

Iowa matched their offensive rebound total, but gave up seven more on the defensive side of the ball. Of Crooks 10 rebounds, seven were offensive. That simply cannot happen. The Hawkeyes will look back at this film in disbelief as they let Iowa State get away with everything they wanted down low.

3. Stuelke and Heiden Fouled Out

Taylor McCabe has her three-point attempt blocked. Hannah Stuelke fouls out.



Thought they had time to look for something better. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) December 11, 2025

Fans love to complain about the officiating, and that once again took center stage vs. ISU.

Iowa State committed 15 fouls compared to the 20 that went against the Hawkeyes. To no surprise, Heiden had to battle Crooks down low and that's a battle she simply couldn't handle.

It's easy to blame the referees but in a game like this, Heiden had a few that she did to herself. Jensen wasn't able to play her nearly as much as the team needed. In the end, Heiden played just 16 minutes. Journey Houston matched those minutes off the bench. Stuelke fouled out late, but there were a trio of other Hawkeyes that ended the game with three fouls against them.

