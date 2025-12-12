Iowa Can't Overlook Next Opponent

While their next opponent doesn't seem like that big of a threat, the Iowa Hawkeyes can't take anything for granted. They nearly erased a massive deficit against Iowa State to pull out a Top 10 win, but instead the nation's No. 11 team tasted defeat for the first time.

Iowa now sits at 9-1 as they prepare to host 7-2 Lindenwood. The Lions are 3-1 on the road and it's important to note their only road loss was to No. 16 Baylor, 76-63.

Sure, the Hawkeyes took care of business against the Bears, but it goes to show that Lindenwood is facing quality competition. Their 7-2 record speaks for itself with their only other loss being to 8-3 Santa Clara in Hawaii.

Iowa Looks To Get Back On Track vs. Lindenwood

Annual Holiday Tradition 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xdll1HPPGS — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 12, 2025

Knowing they have to play No. 1 UConn on December 20, head coach Jan Jensen better have this team prepared for the Lions. A loss could arguably knock them out of the Top 25 and that's the last thing they want with an upcoming date in the Champions Classic.

ESPN Analytics may give Lindenwood just a 2.6% chance to win this game, but Iowa can't look at that number and assume this is an easy rebound opponent. While it's nice to schedule a game like this in-between two ranked opponents, the Lions have proven themselves in more ways than one this season.

Lindenwood is currently riding a three game win streak over the likes of Hawaii, Vermont, and Drake. They went 2-1 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown and it's important to note they haven't played at home since November 17. This Lions team is used to being on the road, and this is set to be their second ranked opponent of the season.

Iowa's Initial Understanding Of The Lions

Dec 10, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen watches her team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Currently, the Lions have three players in double digits. Their trio of Aleshia Jones, Ellie Brueggemann, and Brooke Coffey have done plenty to get the job done against their first few opponents. Of those three, Coffey is a key name to watch. She stands 6'1'', the tallest of the bunch, and is roughly one rebound shy from averaging a double double.

Coming off a matchup against Audi Crooks, Iowa's defense will look to get back to their usual strategy. Not having to worry about fronting someone down low or getting into foul trouble, this is a completely different game for the Hawkeyes as they're well aware of how efficient this team is.

