Time to Officially Be Concerned About Former Iowa Star
It may officially be time to sound the alarm bells on Keegan Murray.
The Sacramento Kings forward had high expectations heading into this third NBA season, as the former Iowa Hawkeyes star displayed immense potential as a two-way player over the first two years of his professional career.
However, this season, Murray has hit a new low.
The 24-year-old—who is now sidelined with an ankle injury—recently logged back-to-back single-digit performances, scoring five points and four points, respectively, in games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
On the season overall, Murray is averaging just 11.6 points per game on paltry 41.3/28.6/87.2 shooting splits.
His offensive production has completely disappeared. He has scored 20 points just three times this year, most recently doing it on Nov. 24. He has registered 15 points just twice since. He has logged 11 single-digit performances this season.
It has not been pretty for Murray, who actually got the 2024-25 campaign off to a bang when he posted 23 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener.
Since then, however, it has been a struggle for the Iowa product. His jumper has completely abandoned him, and it's not like he is getting to the free-throw line to make up for it, either (he is averaging 1.2 free-throw attempts per game).
Murray had been known for his smooth shooting stroke and refined offensive repertoire, but at this point, he looks more raw than he did during his rookie campaign, when he recorded 12.2 points per game while draining 41.1 percent of his three-pointers.
Perhaps the Kings' addition of DeMar DeRozan has sent Murray for a loop, as it forced him to change positions. You would think DeRozan's presence would open up more looks for Murray, but it has apparently had the opposite effect.
Now, it should be noted that Murray has been very good on the defensive end, but Sacramento did not draft Murray fourth overall for him to be a defensive specialist.
The Kings took Murray because of his versatile, all-around game, but it is certainly not manifesting this season.
Hopefully, the Hawkeyes legend can right the ship. If not, a change of scenery may be needed.