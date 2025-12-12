Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Warriors)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been added to the team's injury report for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a foot injury.
Edwards is a officially listed as questionable with right foot soreness. The Wolves are already down guard Mike Conley, who has been ruled out with right Achilles tendinopathy.
With Edwards' status up in the air for this matchup, the Timberwolves are currently 2.5-point underdogs in the latest odds for this game at DraftKings. Minnesota doesn't have a ton of guard depth, so losing both Edwards and Conley would be a major blow on Friday.
If Edwards is unable to play, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark and others could see expanded roles at the guard spots on Friday.
This season, Edwards has appeared in 20 games for the Timberwolves and is averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from 3. Minnesota is 13-7 when he plays, but it is just 2-2 in the four games that he missed earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury.
If he does suit up, Edwards could be worth a look in the prop market in this Western Conference battle.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Warriors
Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-146)
It is extremely rare to see this prop set at just 2.5 for Edwards, as he's averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on 8.1 attempts per game. While the Timberwolves star has dialed back his usage from beyond the arc -- he attempted over 10 3s per game last season -- Edwards is still shooting it an efficient clip (41.6 percent).
The Warriors are a tough matchup, as they allow the fifth-fewest 3-pointers per game in the NBA this season. So, that could be why oddsmakers have brought this line down to 2.5. Still, I think Ant is worth a look off of pure volume.
This season, the star guard has three or more made 3-pointers in 13 of his 20 games, and he's attempted at least seven shots from deep in 15 of those games. I think he's a must bet at this discounted number -- if he plays -- on Friday.
