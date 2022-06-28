4-Star PG Travis Perry Discusses Iowa Basketball Offer

You could say that Travis Perry's recruitment is blowing up. At least that's what the kids would say.

The 2024 Eddyville (KY) Lyon County and Indiana Elite point guard reported scholarship offers from Michigan and Ohio State on Monday. Home-state Kentucky offered on Saturday. Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Cincinnati, Missouri and Wake Forest offered earlier this month.

The Hawkeyes came forward with their opportunity on June 15. Head coach Fran McCaffery delivered the good news.

"Coach McCaffery said he loved the way I played and thought I would fit his style of basketball," Perry told HN. "He touched on that my IQ and skill set would thrive in his system."

Assistant Sherman Dillard is teaming up with McCaffery in the pursuit of Perry (6-2, 170).

"I enjoyed talking to both of them, and they both seem genuine and very knowledgeable," Perry said.

Creative freedom in the Hawkeyes' system is attractive to Perry.

"I like how they play fast and get lots of shots up. This is exactly how my high school and AAU teams play, and (McCaffery) said we would play the same way at Iowa," he said.

Although the competition for his services is stiff, including the allure of home-state Kentucky, Iowa is firmly in the mix for Perry.



"I would like to get on campus and see the facilities and take a game in to feel the atmosphere in person," he said. "I'll probably visit sometime in the fall."

Perry is thinking about majoring in Medicine, Engineering or Business. Only heading into his junior year, he has time to decide.



Rivals ranks Perry as the No. 64 overall player nationally in the '24 Class. 247Sports places him at 88.