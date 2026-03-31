Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Iowa MBB in 2026-27

A guy like Bennett Stirtz feels irreplaceable, but if there's anyone that can do it it's Ben McCollum.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are fresh off a run to the Elite Eight that shocked the entire world. Hawkeyes were shocked as well, and rightfully so, as this team simply didn't have it in them down the stretch.

They started winning when it mattered and that helped their season stay alive an extra few weeks. Now, McCollum must take a look in the mirror as a few key pieces are set to graduate.

Other than the graduating players, one needs to factor in who all is going to transfer. Iowa has just one Class of 2026 recruit coming in, but it's not like Ethan Harris is guaranteed a starting role as soon as he steps foot in Iowa City. Other than that, McCollum will be working his tail off in the portal to bring in some fresh faces.

Guards

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) and guard Bennett Stirtz (14) react in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa will be without its top two guards next season, so it makes sense to go out and get one. McCollum's son, Peyton, will be back by the start of next season, but it's not like the freshman is going to start after not appearing in a single game this season.

Currently, Iowa has Kael Combs and Isaia Howard, who will play big roles. Tate Sage's name can be thrown in the mix as well, but his 16.2 minutes per game were the lowest of these three. Getting a guard in the portal will be a huge help, but this is at least a solid foundation should they fail to bring anyone in.

Forwards

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both Cam Manyawu and Alvaro Folgueiras will be seniors next year and each are in line for big roles with the team, if they choose to stay. Folgueiras feels like a guy who could decide to transfer, and if he does, that'll mean Cooper Koch is in line for an even bigger role.

One should expect Trey Thompson to get minutes next year, but the freshman won't be starting many, if any, games a year from now. Joey Matteoni is their only other option, but he averaged just 3.7 minutes this season, so don't expect to see him in the starting lineup either.

Center

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Trevin Jirak (27) goes to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The lone center listed on Iowa's roster is Trevin Jirak. The Iowa native is the team's tallest player at 6-foot-11, but McCollum has made it crystal clear this team needs to go out and get a big man in the portal.

Jirak appeared in 17 games this year, averaging 8.0 minutes per contest. He likely isn't going anywhere, but keeping him in a reserve role feels more appropriate, as that would be a huge step up into the starting rotation and one he simply isn't ready for. At this point, it's impossible to predict who will be Iowa's starting center a year from now.

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