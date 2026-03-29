Tavion Banks Confirms Iowa Return If Granted Another Year

Now that the 2025-26 season has officially come to an end, there were only two Iowa Hawkeyes players who averaged double digits this season.

Senior guard Tavion Banks started at the junior college level before playing at Drake with Ben McCollum. Like most of the Bulldogs, he made the transition to Iowa for his senior season.

Banks is still awaiting the result of a lawsuit that could grant JUCO players another year of eligibility. At this point in time, the only thing Banks can do is sit back and wait.

Knowing the NCAA just granted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility, which was a similar situation to Banks', one could only imagine Banks should earn another year as well. If he does, he made it crystal clear where he'll be playing.

Banks Confirms Iowa Return Should it be Allowed

Tavion Banks after what was presumably his final game as a Hawkeye on the future of Iowa basketball: “You’re going to have to make a lot of sacrifices to get to this point. If you’re hurting, you’ve got to push through it. If you’re not ready, be ready. I feel like this program… — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 29, 2026

"You’re going to have to make a lot of sacrifices to get to this point. If you’re hurting, you’ve got to push through it. If you’re not ready, be ready," Banks told Chad Leistikow after the loss.

He continued, "I feel like this program is going to be a big problem and people are going to know who Iowa is. The next 2-3 years, not even 2-3 years. Next year, they’re going to be really good. … If I get another year, I’ll be here next year on their side.”

Banks shot a combined 2-for-12 against No. 4 Nebraska and No. 3 Illinois. Those numbers certainly weren't good enough, but keep in mind he was 7-for-10 with 20 points against No. 1 Florida. Banks scored 20 against the defending National Champions and had just 13 combined points in his other three NCAA tournament games.

Banks Staying is a Big Priority

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) fight for a loose ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's sadly nothing Iowa can do about his situation, but head coach Ben McCollum would love to have him back. At the end of the day, Banks is a 6-foot-7 guard who gives this team life. They know they need to go out and get a guard in the portal to replace Bennett Stirtz, but should Banks not return as well, that leaves another huge void.

Banks' height is another thing that makes him so impactful. This is a Hawkeyes squad that lacks in that department and they don't always get the most production out of a guy like 6-foot-10 Alvaro Folgueiras. That could change next year, but for now, Banks is the clear top priority to stick around as he made the biggest impact out of anyone not named Bennett Stirtz.

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