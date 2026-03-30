Iowa AD Discusses Ben McCollum's Future With the Program

While the Iowa Hawkeyes couldn't get the job done against a fellow Big Ten squad in the Elite Eight, their ever making it that far to begin with was a massive accomplishment.

First-year head coach Ben McCollum assembled his first Hawkeyes roster with mostly transfers from Drake, where he had a ton of success in his one year with the Bulldogs.

McCollum is a proven winner at the Division II level, but he quickly made a name for himself in March Madness. Last year, he pulled off an upset with Drake, and this year, he took a rather mediocre Iowa squad to the Elite Eight.

Iowa's first National Championship still eludes them, but Hawkeyes athletic director Beth Goetz is all-in on McCollum and firmly believes Iowa can get the job done with him at the helm.

Beth Goetz on McCollum's Future

Iowa AD Beth Goetz tells me the following after the Hawkeyes' run to the Elite Eight under Ben McCollum:



"I couldn’t be more thrilled with what our program has accomplished and the leadership of Coach McCollum.



We are excited about Ben’s future here at Iowa and will work in… — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 30, 2026

When speaking to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Goetz said the following about McCollum, "I couldn’t be more thrilled with what our program has accomplished and the leadership of Coach McCollum.

We are excited about Ben’s future here at Iowa and will work in partnership with him toward continued success."

Clearly, McCollum isn't going anywhere. He put that noise to rest immediately, and it was interesting when he did so, as he said the only people to know would be his wife or the athletic director. Clearly, McCollum and Goetz are on the same page.

No matter how much money a school like North Carolina could offer, McCollum is ready to win it all with the Hawkeyes. In one year, he did far more than Fran McCaffery ever did, so now it's time to see how a four-time Division II champion looks coming off a game where his squad blew an early 10-point lead.

McCollum Must Regroup

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum looks on in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The 2026-27 season will mark the first time McCollum has played without Bennett Stirtz in practically forever. Those two have been attached at the hip through their collegiate careers, but now it's time to see what McCollum can do without the future first-round NBA draft pick.

Stirtz's talent was undeniable, but now it's a matter of who McCollum can find to replace him. He'll be without a trio of seniors next year, and he's already made it crystal clear he wants to bring in a center, as this team is severely lacking in height. There are a few clear needs, now it's just a matter of executing and trying to get Iowa back to this point.

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