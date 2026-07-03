Windows of Opportunity Are Open for Two Iowa Basketball Freshman

Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to put on the glass slipper and become America's darlings during the Elite 8 run in the NCAA Tournament. The magic has worn off. This year, it's time to prove it again.



With Bennett Stirtz in the NBA, Iowa has its work cut out to replace his production and on-court presence, which won't be easy. That largely falls on Kael Combs and transfer portal addition Ty'Reek Coleman.

Iowa has other production to replace, though. March Madness hero Alvaro Folgueiras and Tavion Banks are gone, creating a need for someone to step up.



The Hawkeyes might have that talent in the fold now, with windows of opportunity open for two very talented freshmen.

Jaidyn Coon

Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaidyn Coon is coming to Iowa City, and the excitement is palpable.



The 2026 Iowa Mr. Basketball comes to Iowa after a decommitment from the Creighton Bluejays, which saw him commit to Iowa just days later in April. The four-star guard from Storm Lake, Iowa, could contribute early for Ben McCollum.

At 6-foot-6, Coon has some height and size to him, which Iowa lacked a bit at times last year, forcing them to play small.



Where Jaidyn Coon can contribute early is serving as somewhat of a replacement for Alvaro Folgueiras. While Folgueiras does have some size over Coon, the role they could occupy could be similar.

Folgueiras often found himself floating between playing on the wing or slotting up to a forward, pending the opponent. Coon, who is listed as a guard/forward for Iowa, has that ability.



Coon, a nearly 34% three-point shooter, can step out and knock down threes if needed or size up against a smaller lineup. This versatility has a door open for him to get minutes early.

Ethan Harris

A Tigerhawk logo is pictured on a pair of shorts during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 191111 Depaul Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ethan Harris was a big get for the Hawkeyes and Ben McCollum. Not only is he a four-star talent from Washington, but he stands 6-foot-9, which is an instant infusion of size for Iowa.



He came out of high school as a power forward, but Iowa lists him as a guard. Like Jaidyn Coon, this continues to make it clear that Ben McCollum craves versatility among wings and forwards.

Could Ethan Harris step into the role Tavion Banks played last year? The size is similar, and McCollum used Banks' athleticism to the fullest advantage for Iowa. It's a natural fit, and like Banks, Harris' natural athleticism is striking when you see him play.



He handles the ball surprisingly well for his size, which gives Iowa a unique opportunity to create some mismatches against smaller teams, which could be the way that Ethan Harris finds his way into Ben McCollum's rotation early on in his career with the Hawkeyes.