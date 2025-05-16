WNBA Commissioner Delivers Bold Praise for Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark
May is supposed to be a time for hot takes in sports, but WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert didn’t need a hot take to describe Caitlin Clark on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
As Clark prepares for her second season in the league, Englebert praised the league star by saying, “She’s the most popular athlete in America.”
While Clark certainly has her detractors, just as other sports stars across more popular leagues do, her impact on the WNBA isn’t a fluke. More fans are tuning in and attending games to see her in action, most to cheer her on, others hoping she’ll fail, often leaving disappointed.
Detractors or Not, the Caitlin Clark Effect Is Real
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year begins her second season Saturday night against the Chicago Sky, featuring college rival Angel Reese. All eyes are on Clark despite the league getting started on Friday night.
“It is a balance, but she’s a generational talent,” Engelbert said. “No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W. And there’s no denying that impact.”
Englebert went on to mention that the league certainly has its other stars - A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and more - but the metrics for viewership and ticket sales don’t lie, and they all point to the Iowa Hawkeye phenom.
The WNBA, just as it did last year, is cashing in on Clark’s popularity by airing 41 of the Indiana Fever’s 44 regular-season games. Despite a slow start in her rookie season, Clark helped push the Fever back into the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. With eyes set on greater achievements this season, there are even more opportunities for Clark to grow her legend and for the WNBA to seize the momentum that brings to the league.