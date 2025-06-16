2026 Quarterback Prospect Decommits From Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa’s only quarterback commit in the Class of 2026 announced his decommitment on Monday.
Cash Herrera, a 3-star prospect from La Jolla, California, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is decommitting from the program.
Herrera committed to Iowa on Oct. 3, 2024, becoming Iowa’s second commitment from the Class of 2026. The quarterback visited Iowa City on May 27, but just three weeks later, he’s no longer part of the Hawkeyes’ class.
According to MaxPreps, Herrera threw for 1,298 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in his junior year, 2024. He also rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Herrera is listed at 6-3 and 207 pounds. He is the No. 31 quarterback in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports.
Recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports evaluated Herrera in September.
“He has a smooth, easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand,” Biggins said in his evaluation. “He’s a traditional pocket passer but shows good mobility and can make plays off-script when a play breaks down.
“He has a good feel for the position in terms of throwing on time and with anticipation and can get the ball out quick and from different arm angles, not for show but for necessity. He’s a tough kid as well and will stand in and take a shot to get a throw off. He’s a player that is trending up for us and projects as a high major Power 4 prospect.”
Herrera has earned several Power Four offers, including UCLA, Minnesota, California, Arizona and Virginia Tech.
Iowa now has just nine commits in its 2026 recruiting class: offensive tackle Carson Nielsen, athlete Marcello Vitti, defensive lineman Hudson Parliament, offensive tackle Owen Linder, interior offensive lineman Gene Riordan, interior offensive lineman Colin Whitters, wide receiver Brody Schaffer, wide receiver Diondre Smith and defensive lineman Sawyer Jezierski.
Nielsen is the only 4-star prospect of the Hawkeyes’ nine commits, per 247Sports.
The Hawkeyes currently have the No. 49 overall class in the outlet’s 2026 team recruiting rankings. The class is ranked 16th out of 18 Big Ten programs.
Iowa begins the 2025 season against the Albany Great Danes on Saturday, Aug. 30.