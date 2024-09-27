3 Biggest Strengths For Iowa Hawkeyes Entering Bye Week
The Iowa Hawkeyes have gotten off to a rather tumultuous start this season. Yes, they are a solid 3-1, but they have not gotten there without some bumps along the road.
Iowa is getting a much-needed break this weekend, as it has a bye week in preparation for its Week 6 showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
For now, let's focus on the Hawkeyes' biggest strengths at the moment.
Run defense
For all of the big plays Iowa has given up in the passing game, it has been very stout against the run, allowing just 2.4 yards per carry.
Of course, the Hawkeyes haven't face the stiffest competition just yet, but historically, this team has been very tough against opposing rushing attacks, so there's no reason why it can't continue.
Linebacker Jay Higgins has been brilliant, and the defensive line has done an incredible job of stuffing the line of scrimmage.
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor—who is pretty highly touted—carried the ball just 10 times for 34 yards against Iowa last Saturday.
Offensive line
Running back Kaleb Johnson has garnered all of the attention, but he wouldn't be where he is now without the Hawkeyes' offensive line.
Iowa's linemen have been fantastic in opening up holes for Johnson and the team's running backs, which probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given all of the experience the Hawkeyes have in the trenches.
All five of Iowa's starting offensive linemen are either seniors or juniors, and even senior tight end Luke Lachey has developed into a fine blocker.
Rushing attack
I kind of just wanted to put "Kaleb Williams" in the header, but that wouldn't be fair to sophomore running back Jaziun Patterson, who is emerging into quite the backfield threat.
Williams leads the nation with 685 rushing yards and has already punched in nine touchdowns while averaging an incredible 8.4 yards per carry.
Then there is Patterson, who has carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards and a score, good for a robus 5.3 yards per attempt.
Keep in mind, all of those numbers for Patterson have come in the last two games, as he did not play in Weeks 1 or 2.
Iowa's aerial attack has obviously been a major issue, but the team's ground game has more than compensated for the lack of passing offense.