Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Loses Injunction, Ruled Ineligible for 2026 Season
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar was denied a preliminary injunction by a Knoxville, Tenn., judge on Friday, making him ineligible to play for the 2026 college football season, according to Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Aguilar had been hoping to secure an extra year of eligibility, arguing that his seasons playing junior college football should not have counted toward his NCAA clock, as junior colleges are not a part of the NCAA.
The ruling makes it unlikely that Aguilar will be able to play for the Vols this fall, as he would need to win an appeal in an increasingly short window of time with the season set to kick off in September.
Joey Aguilar’s failed bid for another year of eligibility leaves Tennessee in a tough spot
With the transfer portal closed, the Volunteers will have to rely on their in-house options to take over the offense from Aguilar.
As things stand, it will be redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, true freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub competing for the starting job under center.
Player
Year
2025 Stats
George MacIntyre
RS Freshman
7 of 9, 69 yards, 2 games
Faizon Brandon
Freshman
N/A
Ryan Staub
Senior Transfer
30 of 55, 427 yards, 4 games
Whichever player ultimately lands the role will have some big shoes to fill in Aguilar’s absence. Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Vols last season, leading the team to a record of 8–5.
What does the ruling mean for Joey Aguilar?
Obviously, it appears that his college career is over.
While Aguilar still has the opportunity to appeal, Sparks reports it “appears unlikely” such an appeal could come to fruition in the time frame needed for Aguilar to get back on the field in the fall.
Meanwhile, Aguilar was already scheduled to take part in the NFL combine regardless of the outcome of the judge’s ruling, which begins in a week. If he is going to continue his football career, it’s likely going to have to be in the pros.
