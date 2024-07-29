5 Iowa Football Freshmen to Watch in '24
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Predicting which true freshmen will play usually is a difficult task. The transfer portal has made prognosticating even harder.
Coaches must weigh more when deciding who to play and who red shirts. It starts on the front end when evaluating whether a recruit can help in Year 1 or a portal acquisition is a better route at a given position.
On top of that, sometimes more talented freshmen are blocked by veterans. That’s certainly the case for new Iowa linebackers this season.
Eligibility rules also changed the game, allowing student-athletes to appear in up to four contests and still red shirt. Plans can change throughout the season based on need and development. Sometimes guys pegged to play are hurt before their fifth game.
All that is to say that the landscape is altered throughout the fall. This is a list of Hawkeye true freshmen most likely to play more than four games in 2024 at the end of July:
Rhys Dakin, P, Australia
This one kind of feels like cheating. Dakin is being counted on after Iowa graduated fellow Australian, Tory Taylor, who became an Iowa folk hero and an NFL draft pick in April.
Like Taylor, Dakin has limited exposure to American football. Nobody knows how he’ll hit the ball when he’s in front of 70,000 fans even though he’s well trained through Pro-Kick Australia. It's an impressive track record.
In a limited viewing at spring practice, Dakin looked the part. The hang time was crazy, he hit a coffin corner and the ball sounded loud coming off of his foot.
Dakin is following greatness at Iowa. Even if he fails to reach that high bar, he can be an integral part of this year’s squad with consistently efficient punting.
Derek Weisskopf, LB, Williamsburg
Weisskopf’s inclusion here might raise an eyebrow with three starters and more experience behind them returning at linebacker. While him playing regularly on defense this fall shouldn’t be ruled out, it’s also not a prerequisite to him appearing in five or more games.
Projected starting cornerback John Nestor mostly ran on special teams a year ago, his first out of high school. He proved valuable there. The staff saw it as beneficial for a guy likely to play on defense in ‘24. That wasn't new.
Weisskopf fits in that box. While he’s used to playing other positions in high school, he’s athletically gifted with a frame suited for the second level. That should at least play well on special teams this season with an eye on defense for ‘25.
Reece Vander Zee, WR, Central Lyon/George Little Rock
Unless you’ve been in witness protection or in complete denial, you’re aware Iowa needs more production from the wide receiver position. So, there’s opportunity for the newcomers and everyone else in the room.
Vander Zee is a wonderful athlete with height and length unlike most others at the position here. He really, really fills a need if he can reach some of his great potential right away.
Two things might compromise his path to regular reps in '24: 1. He played quarterback last season after lining up out wide as a junior, so there could be rust; 2. He played high school baseball this summer, costing him some training time with his new teammates.
Jaylen Watson, CB, Ohio
We mentioned true sophomore Nestor listed atop the pre-camp two-deep at cornerback. Jermari Harris was the other starter with TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee as their backups.
After that top four, competition should be wide open. And outside of Harris, experience is limited among that quartet.
That means opportunity for Watson and others. The nephew of former Iowa running back Fred Russell is talented and polished.
Watson could be a guy that plays four games and then the wisest decision is to retain the redshirt. He’s also a prime candidate to crash the party now and make a run at a starting spot next fall.
KJ Parker, WR, Illinois
You may have read somewhere that receiver is the position most in need of help. That guy ain’t lying.
Parker is built completely different than Vander Zee. That said, they’re both playmakers capable of injecting some life into the passing game.
Parker is more like Kaleb Brown and Kaden Wetjen, which could limit his opportunities behind the vets. Those guys aren’t completely established, however, and the youngster adds much-needed speed.
Vander Zee has a clearer opportunity with the Hawkeyes still trying to replace Brandon Smith. But Parker also sees his chance and has been preparing for it this summer in Iowa City.