Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Addison Ostrenga

When Addison Ostrenga signed with Iowa Football in December, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was coaching tight ends. When he arrives in Iowa City next month, Abdul Hodge will be coaching his position.

"I like coach Hodge a lot. I was able to meet him for the first time at the spring scrimmage," Ostrenga told HN.

Ostrenga (6-4, 220) originally committed to the Hawkeyes for baseball. The Sun Prairie (WI) High standout flipped to football last July. He decided to focus on football in college and not attempt playing two sports.

"I'm finishing up my baseball season soon. I'm excited to get down there and get to work," he said.

Ostrenga is scheduled to move in Iowa City on June 12. He plans on rooming with incoming quarterback Carson May. Probably a good decision for a pass catcher to be close to the signal caller.

"We became good friends after our official visit," Ostrenga said.

Members of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class with 18 athletes on scholarship are developing a good relationship before arriving on campus.

"I've gotten to know a lot of the other recruits, and they are super nice. I have known Jack Dotzler for a while, and we work out at the same gym, which is pretty cool," Ostrenga said.

Dotzler (6-6, 260) is coming in as an offensive linemen from Waunakee (WI) High. He, Ostrenga and other members of the '22 class have a goal in mind.

"After watching last year's team make it to the Big Ten championship, we want to work to bring home that trophy," Ostrenga said.

Ostrenga played both ways for Sun Prairie. As a senior, he recorded 46 receptions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 57 tackles (17 for loss) and nine sacks, recovered three fumbles, forced two fumbles, intercepted a pass, score two defensive touchdowns and added two safeties.

"I've been able to work with a strength coach for the past six months, where I've made some really big jumps in my lifts. I feel like I am ready to be in a college weight room," he said.

Iowa features three experienced tight ends in Sam LaPorta, Luke Lachey and Steve Stillianos, a graduate transfer from Lafayette.

"I know I'll have some work to do to get on the field, but I want to be able to learn from those guys and their experience. My goal is to do whatever is needed to help the team. I also want to put on a few pounds my freshman year," Ostrenga said.

Check out Ostrenga's senior highlights HERE.