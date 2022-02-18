Alex Mota Commits to Iowa Football

Iowa Football added a fifth member to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday morning when Marion Athlete Alex Mota announced on social media that he'd be a Hawkeye.

Mota (6-2, 180) became the fifth known verbal commitment in Iowa's 2023 recruiting class and the second prep athlete to pledge this week to the Hawkeyes. Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney committed on Monday, joineding Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter, Norwalk (IA) defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and New Jersey quarterback Marco Lainez.

Mota is listed by recruiting sites as an Athlete. He plays all over the field for Marion. Colleges see him as a receiver or in the secondary.

As a quarterback, Mota combined for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns in ’21. Of his 28 tackles on defense, 25 were solo. He’s averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals so far this basketball season. He finished second in the 100 and sixth in the 200 at the state track meet last May.

Iowa played host to Mota on visits for multiple games this fall. He returned to campus for the program's junior day on Jan. 24.

Mota also reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Nebraska and Wisconsin. Missouri and Notre Dame had been showing him interest.

Rivals ranks Mota as a three-star recruit, the No. 26 Athlete nationally in '23 and the No. 4 player overall in Iowa for the cycle.

The Hawkeyes checked in at No. 14 nationally in Rivals 2023 team recruiting rankings at the time of publishing.

You can watch Mota's junior highlights HERE.