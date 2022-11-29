Skip to main content
Alex Padilla Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla warms up before a game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Backup Quarterback Looking for New Home
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa junior quarterback Alex Padilla is in the transfer portal, according to his social media post. The Colorado native is expected to graduate from Iowa in December and would have two years of eligibility remaining with his COVID season. 

Padilla (6-1, 200) relieved injured starter Spencer Petras during Friday's 24-17 loss against Nebraska as Kinnick Stadium. He completed 16 of 33 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown with one interception. His other action this season came during the second half of a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 22, when he was 5 of 10 for 32 yards with a pick. 

Padilla competed with Petras for playing time the last two seasons. While he played when Petras was hurt, he was never able to overtake his good friend in the coaches' eyes despite the Hawkeye offense ranking among the worst in the country during that time. 

Padilla finished his Iowa career having played in 13 games with three starts, winning all three. He completed 77 of 157 passes for 821 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. He added a rushing score last season. 

Rivals ranked Padilla as a three-star prospect coming out of Greenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek High in the 2019 recruiting class. He reported 14 scholarship offers, including Georgia. 

Iowa heads into its yet-to-be-determined bowl game with three scholarship quarterbacks. Petras' health is unknown after leaving the Nebraska game with a shoulder/arm injury. Redshirt freshman Joey Labas and Carson May, a true freshman, are the other signal callers on full rides, neither guy having taken a college snap. 

